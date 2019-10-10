Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Bruce Vaughn

Bruce Vaughn Obituary
Bruce Vaughn

Bear - Age 61, of Bear, DE, passed away at his residence on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, Bruce was the son of Frances (Vaughn) Marshall and the late Elwood L. Vaughn. Among several employment positions, he most recently worked as a maintenance manager at an apartment complex. In addition to his father, Bruce was predeceased by his brothers, Glenn and Daniel Vaughn.

He will be missed by his mother and stepfather, Frances and Albert R. Marshall of Hockessin; his sister, Deborah Vaughn; his aunts, Joanne Hall and Margaret Stewart; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
