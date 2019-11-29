|
|
Brudetta Jones
Nottingham, PA formerly of Smyrna, DE - Age 88, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Brudetta retired from Hillside House in 1996 after 25 years and loved reading.
Brudetta was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Jones; daughter, Jackie Cresto and grandson, Richard Cresto. Survivors include her daughters, Cathy Cresto (Richard) and Mary Boswell (Joe); son Howard Jones, Jr.; 4 Grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 am on Tuesday, December 3 at Gracelawn Memorial Park, N. DuPont Pky., New Castle, where visitation will begin at 10 am.
Contributions in Brudetta's memory may be made to the , 92 Reads Way # 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019