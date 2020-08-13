Bryan Andrew Jennings
Wilmington - Bryan Andrew Jennings, age 30, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.
Bryan's energy would always light up the room with smiles and laughter. His quick wit made everyone laugh. You could count on him to know random statistics, whether it be about sports or the age of a famous actor. He was able to relate well with others and make friends with everyone, no matter where he went. This was truly a gift to us all.
Bryan loved spending time with his younger brothers. At the age of 10, he discovered his passion and talent for baseball. Baseball followed Bryan all the way to Wesley College. He always told his mom he dreamed of being a pitcher.
In recent years, Bryan resided in Maryland. However, he never lost his love for Philadelphia sports - the Phillies, the Eagles, and the 76ers. He also enjoyed watching golf with his father. In recent months, Bryan enjoyed watching movies and series on Netflix, and listening to music - especially country music from the 90s. He got a bang out of getting Alexa to play music!
The day Bryan died, a part of us died along with him. We will miss him every day. The pain of his death is heartbreaking, which is why we want Bryan's story to be heard. The only way we will conquer the heroin epidemic is to share our stories and raise awareness. We believe that Bryan is finally at peace and reunited with his beloved Nana.
Bryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Henry Bossler; Nana, Kathryn Bossler; and his paternal grandmother, Nedra Jennings. He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Cindi Jennings; brothers, Matthew and Daniel; grandfather, Ted Jennings; and girlfriend, Kaylin Marie.
Covid-19 has robbed us of the opportunity to celebrate Bryan's life in the fashion we desire. As such, services will be private. However, we are planning a memorial of Bryan's life next summer when we can gather and celebrate appropriately, without concerns of the virus.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bryan's name to atTAcK addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701, or any addiction organizations of your choice.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213