Bryan C. Highfield
Ambridge, PA - Bryan C. Highfield, age 34, died suddenly on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Bryan was born February 12, 1985 in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a 2003 graduate of The Phelps School, Malvern, PA.
In 2006, Bryan moved to the Pittsburgh area and was enrolled at Job Corps. Following his training there, he worked at several manufacturing and shipping companies in Beaver County. In 2017 he obtained his State of Pennsylvania barber's license and was currently employed at Perri's Barber Shop in Ambridge.
Bryan had a welcoming personality and was embraced as a friend by many. He found joy in helping others, young and old. Bryan was a registered organ donor and, as a result of his physical donations, his life and spirit will live on in others.
He is survived by his father, Warren (Chuck) Highfield (Gayle Kasey) of Fort Myers, Florida and his maternal grandmother, Rosemary Healy (Russ Stocker) of Lehighton, PA. He was predeceased by his mother, Carole Highfield, nee Healy.
The family requests friends and acquaintances to please register as an organ donor at www.core.org in the Pittsburgh area, or at your local organ donor program. Voluntary contributions in Bryan's memory may be made to CORE (Center for Organ Donor Recovery and Education), 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019