Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Bryan Daniel Lerner, M.D.

Philadelphia, PA - Bryan Daniel Lerner, M.D., age 26 of Philadelphia, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 11 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Bryan's name to the Delaware Academy of Medicine, who is assisting us in honoring his memory. Checks can be mailed to: Delaware Academy of Medicine, Suite L10, 4765 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
