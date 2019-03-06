|
|
Bryan Daniel Lerner, M.D.
Philadelphia, PA - Bryan Daniel Lerner, M.D., age 26 of Philadelphia, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 11 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a Celebration of Life will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Bryan's name to the Delaware Academy of Medicine, who is assisting us in honoring his memory. Checks can be mailed to: Delaware Academy of Medicine, Suite L10, 4765 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
