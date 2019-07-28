|
|
Bryan Smith Colbourn
Wilmington - Bryan Smith Colbourn, passed away on July 26, 2019.
He was a lifelong resident of Wilmington, DE. He is survived by his children, Bruce Hearn Colbourn, and Diane Colbourn Stull (Mitchell); grandchildren Bryan Smith Colbourn II, Katharine Rose Stull and Carter Harris Colbourn; as well as nieces and a nephew.
Bryan was preceded in death by his wife, Edythe Hearn Colbourn. Also by his parents, Frank H. and Rose A. (Smith) Colbourn, and a brother Frank H. Colbourn, Jr.
Services will be private.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019