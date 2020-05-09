Bryse Ayn Ciallella
Bryse Ayn Ciallella

Kennett Square - The world is off-kilter. We know why. Bryse Ayn, one of those upon whom we relied to keep everything aligned is no longer with us. We hang our heads in overwhelming grief to announce that our talented and beautiful Bryse Ayn has departed this world.

In the midst of this difficult time when many have lost loved ones, we, Bryse Ayn's family, would be remiss if we did not remember her to the world. Those who knew Bryse Ayn best know how deep she ran, deep and warm. We know that the energy and beauty with which she lived her life will live on through the people whose lives she touched, and will bring breath to our lives.

Bryse Ayn is survived by her loving grandmother, Deloria Stranahan; her steadfast and beloved brother, Connor Ciallella and his wife Thaise; and was predeceased by her beloved and devoted sister, Blair Aryn Ciallella, and her beloved and devoted grandfather, Poppy Stranahan. Bryse Ayn is survived by her loving father, Bruce Ciallella; her loving brother, Bruce Ciallella and his wife, Danielle; by her loving stepfather, Ralph De Martino; and by her extended De Martino family, Andrew and Ryan De Martino, Matthew De Martino, and Laura Mylnarski, and Kira and Courtney De Martino; the Stranahan, Boellaard and Meyers families; and her mother, Susan Ciallella, who worshipped the ground she walked on.

Bryse Ayn was recently graduated from New York University, with a Master's Degree in Journalism.

Burial services will be private at the Longwood Cemetery, 945 E Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348. You are all invited to a memorial service to celebrate Bryse Ayn's life and to help keep open the door to her life. We will announce the date, time and location of the memorial service as soon as the coronavirus outbreak allows.

In these very difficult times we pray for those who have been lost and for those who are ill.

In lieu of flowers we ask that you join us in making a donation to a frontline organization helping in the fight against the coronavirus.

Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square, PA; please share online memorials by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.




Published in The News Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Burial
Longwood Cemetery
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
We are deeply sorry for the loss of Bryse. Often and fondly we remember her. I smile when I think of Bryse as the Lemonade entrepreneur. Heaven gained a special angel. Prayers for her family, and all who loved her.
Carol
Neighbor
May 9, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Daniel Myers
