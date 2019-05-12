|
|
Buddy Leo Duncan
Bear - Buddy Leo Duncan, age 87, of Bear, DE, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Montcalm, WV on January 25, 1932, he was a son of the late James D. and Alma C. (Dunford) Duncan. Buddy worked as a welding supervisor for CBI in New Castle for many years and was a member of the Brotherhood of International Boilermakers and Blacksmiths.
Buddy enjoyed boating, crabbing and fishing. He spent many hours at yard sales and auctions with his wife; they were the original "American Pickers." Buddy loved tending to his yard and garden. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Grace E. (Koelig) Duncan; siblings, Lewis, Lester, Woody and Wade Duncan, Grace Johnson, Eunice Wiley and Ruby Kelly; and daughter-in-law, Jen Duncan. He is survived by his children, Russell L. Duncan, Michael J. Duncan (Susan) and Sherry E. Hinton (Robert); grandchildren, Abbey Rhoads, Rachel Eskridge (Chris), Rebekah Fletcher (William), Samantha Peterson (Randy), David Swartwood (Stephanie), Matthew Hinton (Jess), Nicole Palmer (Matthew) and Eric Hinton (Kristen); great grandchildren, Vince, Victor, Vance, Wade, Shane, Ellie and Jace; and his Maltipoo, Bailey.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Berean Baptist Church, 1 Holcomb Lane at Wilmington Road, New Castle, DE, 19720, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Buddy's memory to either Berean Baptist Church at the address listed above or Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on May 12, 2019