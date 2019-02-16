|
|
Burnett J. Burris, Sr. "Burns"
Wilmington - Mr. Burris, age 40, received his Crown on February 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his family and friends; father of Marquet, Burnett Jr., Shawnae' and Burnae'; son of Beverly Davis Wright and the late Roderick Burris; also survived by 4 grandchildren; 4 brothers, 5 sisters, and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral 11 am, Monday, February 18, 2019, at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19802, with viewing from 9-11 am. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to: congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019