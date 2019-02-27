Resources
More Obituaries for C. Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Allen Graham

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

C. Allen Graham In Memoriam
HAPPY BIRTHDAY

C. ALLEN GRAHAM

02/27/1937 - 06/16/2006

God looked around His garden And found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you And lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful He always takes the best. He saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb, So He closed your weary eyelids And whispered "Peace be thine". It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you The day God called you home.

Love,

Cathy, Sam

& Marge
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.