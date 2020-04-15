|
|
Calbel C. "Woody" Wood, Sr.
Newark - Calbel C. "Woody" Wood, Sr., age 90, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Born in Traphill, NC on November 27, 1929, he was the son of the late Clinton Wood and Vader Thompson. Woody worked as an assembler for Chrysler, retiring after many years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Woody was a former member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. He was very active with the Boy Scouts and was a little league coach for many teams. Woody enjoyed helping family members build additions and remodel their homes.
In addition to his parents, Woody was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Dorothy (Nemes) Wood. He is survived by his children, Diana McKnight-Atchley (Steve), Calbel C. "CC" Wood, Jr. (Cathy), Robert Wood and Clifford Wood (Danielle); 11 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Woody's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
