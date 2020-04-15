Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Calbel Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calbel C. "Woody" Wood Sr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calbel C. "Woody" Wood Sr. Obituary
Calbel C. "Woody" Wood, Sr.

Newark - Calbel C. "Woody" Wood, Sr., age 90, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born in Traphill, NC on November 27, 1929, he was the son of the late Clinton Wood and Vader Thompson. Woody worked as an assembler for Chrysler, retiring after many years of dedicated service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Woody was a former member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. He was very active with the Boy Scouts and was a little league coach for many teams. Woody enjoyed helping family members build additions and remodel their homes.

In addition to his parents, Woody was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Dorothy (Nemes) Wood. He is survived by his children, Diana McKnight-Atchley (Steve), Calbel C. "CC" Wood, Jr. (Cathy), Robert Wood and Clifford Wood (Danielle); 11 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Woody's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calbel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -