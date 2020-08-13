1/
Calvin David Reeves
Calvin David Reeves

Calvin David Reeves, passed away August 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his beloved family in accordance with his wishes. He will be remembered as a devoted son, a loving husband and the best Dad, Pap & Grandpap. Calvin was born in Pensacola, FL to the late Mary and Calvin Reeves and raised in Perryville, MD.

He is survived by his loving wife Marge of 31 years, his children Margaret DeFeo, Natasha McCullin (Thomas), Salim Nehme (Rose); grandchildren Emily Nehme, Christopher Sacharok, Lindsey Campbell, Owen Getz, Gabriel DeFeo, Kayla and Ryan McCullin; great grandchildren Olivia & Chase Campbell, Henry & Molly Sacharok; brother Dennis Reeves (Sharon), and Celeste D'Adonna & Family.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 17th from 6pm-8pm at Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville MD. Family Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church Tuesday, August 18th at noon, Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery, Perryville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Calvin's name to the American Cancer Society in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766 .




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
