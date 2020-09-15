1/1
Cameron Darnell Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cameron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cameron Darnell Lewis

Cameron Darnell Lewis born on May 28, 1990 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday September 8, 2020. He graduated with Christiana High School in 2010. Cameron leaves behind mother Kim Howell-Currin(Lonny), father Jacob Spence(Lisa), sisters Jalessa Lewis and Jasmine Graham, grandmother Deborah Naylor. He was proceeded in death by grandfather Inspector Gilbert R. Howell(Jacqueline). Cameron was loved and respected by many.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clarence Johnson Jr Funeral Home Inc
805 Longacre Blvd
Yeadon, PA 19050
(610) 626-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clarence Johnson Jr Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved