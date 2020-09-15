Or Copy this URL to Share

Cameron Darnell Lewis



Cameron Darnell Lewis born on May 28, 1990 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday September 8, 2020. He graduated with Christiana High School in 2010. Cameron leaves behind mother Kim Howell-Currin(Lonny), father Jacob Spence(Lisa), sisters Jalessa Lewis and Jasmine Graham, grandmother Deborah Naylor. He was proceeded in death by grandfather Inspector Gilbert R. Howell(Jacqueline). Cameron was loved and respected by many.









