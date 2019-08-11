Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
Cameron M. Tolley


1988 - 2019
Cameron M. Tolley Obituary
Cameron M. Tolley

Elsmere - Cameron "Cody" Tolley, 31, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He is survived by his father Keith A. Tolley (Dawn), his mother Michelle Snyder Mulrine (Joe), sisters Stefanie Barnes, Madison and Emma Tolley, Isabelle Mulrine and grand-father, William Samuel Snyder.

A visitation will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00-6:00PM. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow.

To view a complete obituary for Cameron:

www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
