Cameron M. Tolley
Elsmere - Cameron "Cody" Tolley, 31, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He is survived by his father Keith A. Tolley (Dawn), his mother Michelle Snyder Mulrine (Joe), sisters Stefanie Barnes, Madison and Emma Tolley, Isabelle Mulrine and grand-father, William Samuel Snyder.
A visitation will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00-6:00PM. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow.
To view a complete obituary for Cameron:
www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019