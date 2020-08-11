Dr. Camilo "Milo" Alonzo Gopez



Dr. Camilo Alonzo Gopez ("Milo") sadly passed away on July 28, 2020 at the young age of 82 in his hometown of San Fernando in the Philippines. He was a respected neurosurgeon in Delaware, a full colonel in the US Army, a loving husband, a wonderful father, and an amazing grandfather. Milo was passionate about medicine, gave back to his community, and cared for his beloved family. Born on June 15, 1938 in the Philippines, Milo was the eldest child of Enrique and Josefa Gopez and brother to Imelda Gopez Tiongco and Editha Gopez. He graduated medical school in 1963 at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines where he met his future wife Marisol. They married in August 1968 and moved to the United States, shortly after their wedding, where he started his training in neurosurgery at Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Upon completion of his training, he started his private practice in Wilmington, DE where he operated mainly at St. Francis Hospital. After retiring in his early 60's, Milo spent most of his time either in Lewes, DE or back home in the Philippines. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and learning how to cook new dishes. During his last visit to the Philippines, he passed away in his hometown. Milo will be sorely missed, but will never be forgotten. With all the people he has befriended during his lifetime, everyone will remember something special about him. Some will remember his infectious smile and laugh, others may remember how he helped his patients and their families, and some may remember him as a dedicated family man. His family will never forget their weekly Sunday dinners, family vacations, and his devoted love to his entire family across the world. One of Milo's many hobbies was creating photo albums that he proudly displayed in his house. Looking at each picture will spark many stories. It is truly amazing to see how he has touched so many lives. All the memories made with him will certainly be treasured and kept close to our hearts. It's difficult to describe Milo in just one word; however, the most recognizable is humble.



He is survived by his wife, Marisol; his 4 children, Melissa, Jonas, Carlo, and CJ; and his 8 grandchildren, Hannah, Mark, Isabel, Ian, Henry, Lillian, Renzo, and Nila.









