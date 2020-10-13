1/1
Capt. Allen Eugene Riley Dsp Ret.
Capt. Allen Eugene Riley, DSP ret.

Lewes - Services Announced for Captain Allen Eugene Riley, DSP ret., age 73, of Lewes, Delaware who passed on April 26, 2020.

Funeral services with Full State Police Honors will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 2 pm at the Bethel United Methodist Church, W. 4th street, Lewes, De with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm in the sanctuary of the church. Overflow seating will be in Fellowship Hall and the service will be available by Live Stream. Entombment with State Police and Military honors will follow the services at Bethel Methodist Cemetery Mausoleum in Lewes.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols must be observed, and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the services.

Go to www.parsellfuneralhomes.com and click on Capt. Riley's memorial tribute the morning of the services to obtain the Live Stream Address for the service.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:30 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
