Carl A. Tribbett, Sr.
Wilmington - Carl passed away on Feb. 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family; husband of Mary LeCompte Tribbett; father of Kikiwykima Ward, Darnell Dorsey, Kimberly Tribbett, Salina Bordley, & the late Carl Tribbett, Jr.; son of the late Ellen & Charles Tribbett, Sr. Also 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, 5 siblings, other family & friends. Funeral Service 11 am, Sat., Feb. 15, 2020, at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave., Wilm. DE 19805, where viewing will be from 9-10:45 am. Interment Private. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020