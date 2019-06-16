Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Carl Allen Judefind Obituary
Carl Allen Judefind

New Castle - Carl Allen Judefind, age 66, of New Castle, DE, passed away at home surrounded by loving family Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Carl was a loving husband, dad, and pop pop. He was a pipefitter for 40 years and a member of Union Local 74. Carl enjoyed attending festivals of all types, vegetable and flower gardening, and cheering for the Philadelphia sports teams. He was an avid John Wayne fan. Carl loved being surrounded by family and hosting holiday dinners was something he treasured.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Helen Judefind; children: Eli M Wyre III (Niki), Paul Wyre (Becky), Mary Lehman (Christopher), and Linda Wyre; grandchildren: Katelynne Powalski (Eric), Corey, Samantha, Victoria, Brandon, Eliza, and Nicole; brother, James Judefind; sisters, Diane Long and Linda Parks; sister-in-law, Joyce Judefind; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his four-legged family: Dimples, Prince, PJ, and Dutchess. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Pearl Judefind; and brother, Harold Judefind Jr.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Carl's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019
