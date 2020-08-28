Carl D. Bond, Sr.Wilmington - Carl D. Bond, Sr. was born on May 23, 1941 in Chester, Pennsylvania to the late Cecil W. and Frinjela Bond. He peacefully departed this life in his sleep on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.Carl is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Maryanne F. Bond; his three children, Carl D. Bond, Jr., Marcella Bond-Toler (Lewis), and Eileen Pearsall; two brothers, Cecil W. Bond, Jr. (Linette) and Ronald A. Bond, Sr. (Sonja); brother-in-law, Ronald Sarmento (Dorie); seven grandchildren, Christopher A. Burton (Leslie), Brittany Toler-McNeill, (Ronald), Ashleigh Allison (Matthew), Lewis M. Toler (Sasha), Crystina Bond, Eric Rutherford, and Cortnie Bond; five great grandchildren, Brendon Toler, Christopher H. Burton, Carter McNeill, Ryan McNeill, and Carsen Allison; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends.A viewing will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 8am-9:30am at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. A Celebration of Life will follow at 10:00am.