Carl D. Bond Sr.
1941 - 2020
Carl D. Bond, Sr.

Wilmington - Carl D. Bond, Sr. was born on May 23, 1941 in Chester, Pennsylvania to the late Cecil W. and Frinjela Bond. He peacefully departed this life in his sleep on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Maryanne F. Bond; his three children, Carl D. Bond, Jr., Marcella Bond-Toler (Lewis), and Eileen Pearsall; two brothers, Cecil W. Bond, Jr. (Linette) and Ronald A. Bond, Sr. (Sonja); brother-in-law, Ronald Sarmento (Dorie); seven grandchildren, Christopher A. Burton (Leslie), Brittany Toler-McNeill, (Ronald), Ashleigh Allison (Matthew), Lewis M. Toler (Sasha), Crystina Bond, Eric Rutherford, and Cortnie Bond; five great grandchildren, Brendon Toler, Christopher H. Burton, Carter McNeill, Ryan McNeill, and Carsen Allison; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends.

A viewing will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 8am-9:30am at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. A Celebration of Life will follow at 10:00am.






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Viewing
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
SEP
1
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
