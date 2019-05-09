|
|
Carl Emory Wanamaker, Sr
- - Carl Emory Wanamaker, Sr, age 87 departed this life on April 26, 2019.
Carl was employed by the DuPont Company for 40 plus years retiring in 1981.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Sarah Hannah, daughter Sandra, son Carl, Jr.(Shelly), 1 grandson,
2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 am. Viewing 9:30-11am, Townsend Freewill Baptist Church 4519 Dupont Parkway, Townsend, DE 19734
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on May 9, 2019