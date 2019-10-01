|
|
Carl Frederick Bland
Newark - On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Carl Frederick Bland, age 30, loving son and big brother, passed away following a car accident. Born Febuary 4, 1989 in Newark DE, Carl was a man of many trades and worked successfully as an auto technician at Rafferty Subaru, Newtown Sq. An accomplished ice hockey player, Carl also liked to tinker and build everything from legos and puzzles as a little boy to motorcycles later on. "Crazy" Carl, known for his loyalty and contagious smile, could often be found chilling, listening to Red Hot Chili Peppers and tending plants.
Carl is survived by his mother, Carol Lorah Bland, father, John R. Bland, and little sister, Rachel Lorah Bland, grandparents, Theodore R. (dec) and M. Virginia Lorah, Robert C. and Mary A. Bland, and numerous loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and step family.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Kennett Friends Meeting, 125 W Sickle St, Kennett Sq PA. Burial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, Carl would often "pay it forward" and we would encourage you to do the same.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019