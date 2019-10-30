|
Carl George Krespan
Hockessin - Carl George Krespan, age 93, passed away on October 22, 2019 in Hockessin, DE.
He was born in August 1926 in Erie, PA and was the son of the late Arthur P. Krespan and Rose Gehrlein Krespan.
Carl received an honorable discharge from the US Navy in 1946. He graduated from the University of Rochester with a BS degree in chemistry in 1948 and received his PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 1952. He then moved to the Central Research and Development Labs at DuPont for over forty years until his retirement.
During his career, Carl published over 75 papers, book chapters and reviews. He had 99 patents issued in his name. His main area of expertise was fluorocarbon and fluoropolymer chemistry. He was the recipient of numerous awards including the Pedersen Award in 1995, a preeminent honor for a scientist, the Outstanding Achievement Award from University of Minnesota in 2001, a national award from the American Chemical Society (ACS), Fluorine Division Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry in 1987, and elected twice to the Chairmanship of the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, and the Outstanding Performance Award in 1988. He was described as a man of high integrity, very disciplined and exceptionally creative.
Besides his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bentley Krespan and his brothers, Arthur and Thomas. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Krespan (Gindin), sons, Charles and William, daughter-in-laws, Leisa and Patti and six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Cokesbury Village Retirement in Hockessin where friends and family may visit from 1 to 2 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions in his memory to Ashland Nature Center, c/o Delaware Nature Society, P.O. Box 700, Hockessin, DE 19707.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019