1/1
Carl J. Theroux
1949 - 2020
Carl J. Theroux

Newark - Carl J. Theroux, age 71, of Newark, DE, passed away at home on Monday, August 10th, 2020.

He was born in New York, NY, grew up in San Diego, CA, and was a graduate of San Diego State University, where he earned his degree in civil engineering. He thoroughly enjoyed his career, directing the design and construction of bridges and other structures. While working on a project in Saudi Arabia, he took a vacation to India where he happened to meet his beloved wife, Mary. They were married in 1982 and shortly thereafter started their family.

Carl will be remembered for his incredible work ethic, his American pride, his love for Indian culture, and for the memories he created with his family. He had to overcome a multitude of chronic health issues throughout his life, but he never let those issues affect his love of life and family.

In addition to his wife, Mary (Antony), he is survived by his son, Zachary, and his wife, Liana; his siblings, Ralph (Marcia) and Marie Theroux; sister-in-law, Mary Alice Theroux; and his dog and companion, Max.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Ethel (Blanchette) Theroux; and his brothers, Omer, David and Bill Theroux.

A memorial service will be held at 9:00am on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. There will be an opportunity to visit with Carl's family at the conclusion of the service, from 10:00am - 11:00am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675- 8516.

Published in The News Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
