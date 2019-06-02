Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Homes
Main St
Townsend, DE 19734
(302) 378-3410
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Middletown Baptist Church
419 Armstrong Corner Rd.
Middletown, DE
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Middletown Baptist Church
419 Armstrong Corner Rd.
Middletown, DE
Interment
Following Services
Old Drawyers Cemetery
Carl Meadwell


Townsend - Carl E. Meadwell, Jr. age 36 of Townsend, DE passed away suddenly at home on May 31, 2019.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 6-9 pm at Middletown Baptist Church, 419 Armstrong Corner Rd., Middletown, DE. Funeral service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 am at the church. Interment will immediately follow in Old Drawyers Cemetery.

To read full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019
