Carl Meadwell
Townsend - Carl E. Meadwell, Jr. age 36 of Townsend, DE passed away suddenly at home on May 31, 2019.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 6-9 pm at Middletown Baptist Church, 419 Armstrong Corner Rd., Middletown, DE. Funeral service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 am at the church. Interment will immediately follow in Old Drawyers Cemetery.
