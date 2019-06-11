|
Carl Michael Evans
Georgetown - Carl Michael Evans, age 37, of Georgetown, DE and formerly of Middletown, lost his hard fought battle with addiction, after doing so well on Friday, June 7, 2019. We will never know why, but he will always be in our hearts.
Carl was born in Wilmington, DE on May 7, 1982 and was a son of Charles W. Evans, Jr. and Cecile M. (Kaiser) DiFrancesco. He made his career as a carpenter for many years.
Carl enjoyed spending time with his daughter, who he called "Princess." He enjoyed working on cars and preferred outdoor activities over indoor. Carl had the biggest heart and would quickly give the shirt off his back or offer his assistance without a second thought.
In addition to his parents, Carl is survived by his daughter, Kailee A. Evans of Middletown; brother, Charles W. Evans III of Middletown; paternal grandfather, Charles W. Evans, Sr. of Newport; and step father, George DiFrancesco of Middletown.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709. Services and Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's name to the Oxford House of Delaware, ATTN: Tony Lewis, 213 S. Bedford Street, Georgetown, DE 19947.
