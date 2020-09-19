Carl Vincent Carlson "Vinny"
Wilmington - Carl Vincent "Vinny" Carlson, age 88, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, September 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born in Manhattan, NY, Vinny was the son of the late Carl and Ester (Peterson) Carlson. His parents moved to Edgewater, NJ when he was nine and he spent most of his life in Edgewater until moving to Delaware in 1998. He served his country proudly in the US Army during the Korean War on the 80th hospital train in France. Afterwards, he worked as a carpenter and dockbuilder until his retirement. His memberships included the Farrell-Huber American Legion Post 116 for 63 years and he was a Gold Card Member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America/District Council of New York City (Local 1456/1556). In addition to his parents, Vinny was predeceased by his brother Nils Victor Carlson (Anne) and his sister Doris Carlson.
Vinny will be dearly missed by his wife of 63 years, Margaret (Ressler) Carlson; his daughter, Linda Carlson of Wilmington; his grandson, Eric Hartman and his wife, Emerson Marine; and many nieces and nephews and their children.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Road, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711 or to the American Legion Post 116, 1165 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com