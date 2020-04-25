|
|
Carl W. Morris
New Castle - Age 87, died on Friday April 24, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
Mr. Morris was an instrument technician for the DuPont Company Experimental Station. He worked there for 29 years until retiring in 1992.
Mr. Morris served in the Air Force and was an active member of Salem United Methodist Church. He was a member and past Master of Ionic Lodge #31 AF & AM, and past Grand Officer of Delaware. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Nur Temple Shrine. Mr. Morris was a member and Past Patron of Five Points Chapter #13, and a member of Caesar Rodney #8, Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Margaret E. Morris; daughter, Kim L. Morris of The Villages, FL; and son and daughter-in-law, Glenn W. and Jeanne M. Morris of Confluence, PA.
Due to the COVID 19 Funeral Services will be private at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Contributions in Mr. Morris' memory may be made to , 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020