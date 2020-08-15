Carl W. Williams



Rehoboth Beach - Carl W. Williams, age 83 of Rehoboth Beach, DE passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2020 surrounded by his girls. He was born on May 20, 1937 in Middletown, DE.



Carl was a detective with the Delaware State Police. After retiring, he and Kitty moved to Rehoboth Beach, DE where he began his second successful career as a real estate agent and homebuilder. Carl will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



Carl was preceded in death by his parents: George and Betty Wickersham and Harvey and Fran Williams; his brother, Harvey (Martha) Williams and his sister, Lois Wallrath. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Kitty Lou Williams; his loving daughters: Pam (Mark) Harper, Candy (Tony) Peco, and Connie (Mike) Walker; his son, Carl D. (Kim) Williams; his brother-in-law, Bill (Vicki) Waggaman; his sister-in-law, Ruth (Joe) Clancy; his 9 grandchildren; his 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



A special thanks to Nichole and Freddie from DE Hospice and to Manuel Zuniga, caretaker, and friend.



Per Carl's request, all services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Carl's memory to the Delaware State Police Museum, 1425 N. Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901 or DE Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.









