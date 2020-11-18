Carl Walbeck
North East - Carl David Walbeck, 90, of North East, MD, passed away peacefully at Caraway Manor on November 17, 2020. Born in Leslie, MD on August 21, 1930, he was the son of Herman and Marian (Benjamin) Walbeck. We would like to thank the staff at Caraway Manor II and Amedisys Hospice for their wonderful, loving and compassionate care of our father.
Carl graduated from North East High School in 1947, and there he met his sweetheart, Edith Rose Lynch. He was a proud Blue Hen, graduating from the University of Delaware in 1951 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He also lettered in lacrosse and soccer while there and was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. He held a Master's Degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University. In December 1951 he was drafted into the United States Army, first on active duty and then served in the reserves, retiring in 1985 as a Colonel. After leaving the active military, Carl worked for Pennsylvania Water & Power Co. and Virginia Electric Power Co. before settling at Aberdeen Proving Ground where he worked for 26 years before retiring in 1990.
Carl was a member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church where he was a former vestryman. He was also a 66-year member of Union Lodge No. 48, A.F. and A.M. In addition, he was a member of the Grand Lodge of Maryland and SMOTJ. He was founder of the Elk Neck Trails Association and helped build the original trail. Carl also served on the Cecil County Planning Commission for 11 years, as both member and chairman.
In 1954 he and Edith Rose were married, and in 1965 Carl built their house on the Northeast River. They loved to travel, boat and camp, were avid Baltimore Colts and Ravens fans, and enjoyed sitting on their porch watching sunsets over the river. They shared 61 years together before her passing in 2015. Carl is also predeceased by his parents and daughter Patricia Murphy. He is survived by his children: Barbara Lee England (Bruce) of Elkton, and David Walbeck (Cathy) of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; eight grandchildren: Barton England (Becky), Lance England, Randy England (Chloë), Calvin and Conrad Walbeck, Graham Murphy (Maria), and Madison and Kelly Murphy; and three great-granddaughters: Carly, Chloe and Myers.
Feel free to enjoy a Manhattan with a toast to our dad!
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 S. Main Street, North East, MD. 21921.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com