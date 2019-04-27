|
|
Carl William Feindt
Claymont - Carl William Feindt, son of Charles and Hanna Feindt, passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 81 on April 21, 2019.
From the time he was a boy, Carl was fascinated with flight. He became a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol and worked tirelessly throughout his career at Delta Airlines, where he was respected by customers, peers and management as dependable and capable. His curiosity regarding the extraterrestrial culminated in the pride of his later years that cemented his place in ufology: a book proposing a theory for how UFOs navigate air and water as based on decades of research.
Carl is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and Andrew and his younger sister, Helen Jatzen.
A Viewing will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA.
To offer condolences, visit:
gebhartfuneralhomes.com
302-798-7726
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 27, 2019