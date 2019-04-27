Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Feindt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl William Feindt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl William Feindt Obituary
Carl William Feindt

Claymont - Carl William Feindt, son of Charles and Hanna Feindt, passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 81 on April 21, 2019.

From the time he was a boy, Carl was fascinated with flight. He became a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol and worked tirelessly throughout his career at Delta Airlines, where he was respected by customers, peers and management as dependable and capable. His curiosity regarding the extraterrestrial culminated in the pride of his later years that cemented his place in ufology: a book proposing a theory for how UFOs navigate air and water as based on decades of research.

Carl is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and Andrew and his younger sister, Helen Jatzen.

A Viewing will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA.

To offer condolences, visit:

gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302-798-7726
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now