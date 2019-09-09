|
|
Carlo Castellani
Wilmington - Carlo Castellani, 57 of Wilmington died on August 31, 2019.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ramona; children, Dominick, Elizabeth and Joseph Castellani; grandchildren, Gabriel and Mia; parents, Dominick and Maria Pia Castellani; sisters Laurie Castellani of Wilmington and Amy Moore (Christopher) of Newark; nephew James Castellani; niece, Abby Moore.
A Noon Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 9th, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilmington DE 19805. Visitation starting at 10am. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carlo's name to Attack Addiction P.O. Box 36 Bear, DE 19701
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 9, 2019