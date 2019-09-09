Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
901 N. DuPont St.
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
901 N. DuPont St.
Wilmington, DE
Carlo Castellani Obituary
Carlo Castellani

Wilmington - Carlo Castellani, 57 of Wilmington died on August 31, 2019.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Ramona; children, Dominick, Elizabeth and Joseph Castellani; grandchildren, Gabriel and Mia; parents, Dominick and Maria Pia Castellani; sisters Laurie Castellani of Wilmington and Amy Moore (Christopher) of Newark; nephew James Castellani; niece, Abby Moore.

A Noon Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 9th, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilmington DE 19805. Visitation starting at 10am. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carlo's name to Attack Addiction P.O. Box 36 Bear, DE 19701
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 9, 2019
