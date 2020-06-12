Carlton "Spuck" Bennett, Jr.
Seaford - C. Bryan "Spuck" Bennett Jr., age 90 of Seaford, DE passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1929 in Salisbury, MD, son of the late Carlton B. and Mary Bennett.
Mr. Bennett proudly served in the United States Marine Corps with the rank of Sergeant during the Korean War. He worked as a school teacher at Seaford High School and was a member and past president of the Seaford School Board. Mr. Bennett was also a long-time member of the Seaford Downtown Association, the Greater Seaford Chamber of Commerce, BEDCO, the Nanticoke Yacht Club, and Seaford Historical Society. He was a past member of the Eastern Harley-Davidson Dealers Association and a lifetime member of H.O.G. Mr. Bennett was the owner of Harley-Davidson of Seaford, Ocean City, and Rehoboth Beach.
Mr. Bennett joined the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 27 and had 63 years of service. He was chief of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department from 1972-1975 and held the title of president from 1983-1985. Mr. Bennett was appointed to the Delaware State Fire Prevention Commission in 1983 and again in 1989. He served one term as chairman. In 1990, he was elected president emeritus of the Delaware Volunteer Fireman's Association. He was then elected to the Delmarva Fireman's Hall of Fame and president emeritus of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department in 1991. Mr. Bennett was a past president with the Sussex County Fireman's Association, the Sussex County Fire Chiefs Association, and the Delaware State Fire Chiefs Association. He was chairman of the state fire prevention program and had over 950 hours of Delaware State Fire School.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bennett was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Libbie Bennett, and his son, Bob Bennett. He is survived by his daughters: Benet McCormick, and Benita Wilson and her husband Robert; his sons: William Bennett and his wife Donna, and Bruce Bennett and his wife Jinya Bennett; his 10 grandchildren; his 13 great-grandchildren; his great-great-grandson; and his aunt Rachel Rider.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 6:00 PM, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 300 North Pine Street, Seaford, DE. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance will be limited. Additional seating and live streaming will be provided at the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, 302 E. King Street, Seaford, DE 19973. All attending will be required to wear a face covering or mask and practice social distancing. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mr. Bennett's memory to Spuck & Lib Bennett Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 238, Seaford, DE 19973 or the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 87, Seaford, DE 19973.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.