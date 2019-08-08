Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlton Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlton Chandler Smith Jr.


1938 - 2019
Carlton Chandler Smith Jr. Obituary
Carlton Chandler Smith Jr.

Wilmington - Carlton "Tacker" Smith Jr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 6, 2019.

Tacker was born in 1938 to the late Edna M. (Jones) and Carlton C. Smith Sr.

Tacker began his career as a plumber at Joseph Frederick & Sons and then worked for I.D Griffith Company until he retired in 2001. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 74 and the Unity Lodge #32. Tacker also served in the United States Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family (especially his granddaughters), watching Nascar races, country music and working with his hands.

Tacker is survived by his children Karen Kozlowski (Michael) of Landenberg, PA, Lisa Smith (Jeffrey) of Bear, DE, Casey Cook (Justin) of Norristown, PA, Brian Smith of San Diego, CA and his beloved granddaughters Emma E. and Erin M. Kozlowski. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Smith.

Friends and family are invited to attend the viewing on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 10:00-11:00AM at the Chandler Funeral Home 2506 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803. A service will immediately follow at 11:00AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Friends of the Mounted Patrol (NCC Police Unit) at Carousel Park, 3700 Limestone Rd. Wilmington DE 19808.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
