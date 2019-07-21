|
Carlton Hetzell
Dover - Carlton Hetzell (Carty) of Dover, Delaware passed away after a long illness on July 15 at home surrounded by his family. He was 81. He was born in Salem, New Jersey and grew up in Middletown, Delaware on his family farm. He retired in 1982 from Getty Oil Refinery after 20 years, as a supervisor of operations. He proudly served his country in the National Guard. He enjoyed his farm, his truck, country music, billiards and in earlier years enduro motorcycle racing, traveling across country with his family, and dancing with his wife. He was a perfectionist and avid researcher. He liked to tell jokes and socialize. Above all he loved his family and enjoyed being a Grandpop and Uncle. He will be missed. Carlton was predeceased by his son, Steven Leonard; his parents, Milford and Hilda Hetzell; brother, Frank Hetzell; and sister, Janet Nelson. Carlton is survived by Barbara, his loving wife of 58 years in August, and their children Terri Lloyd (Steven) and Rita Fry (Donald); his grandchildren Ashley (Dana), Brandon (Amanda), Jason (Michelle), Hayden and Haley; great grandson, Bohdi; sister, Doris Gilbert (Don); brother, Robert Hetzell (Rose); and loving nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Delaware Hospice (Dover office). A private service with family will be held in celebration of his life.
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019