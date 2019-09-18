|
Carlton K. (Bud) Nicholson Nicholson
Wilmington - Carlton K. (Bud) Nicholson passed away on September 15, 2019 at Wilmington Hospital.
Born in Buffalo, New York in December 1929, he was the son of Carlton Thompson and Marion Elizabeth Kendrick Nicholson. Bud earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1952 from the University of Buffalo where he was a member of Tau Beta Pi and Phi Kappa Psi. Bud and Nancy met at the University of Buffalo in September 1949 and have been married five days shy of 67 years. He was employed by the DuPont Company for 37 years at the Savannah River Plant and Wilmington locations.
For six years, he was a scout leader in Illinois and enjoyed hiking the Appalachian Trail. He was a volunteer at Hagley Museum and helped build a replica of New York's Penn Station which was displayed at Hagley for two years. He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and served as a boy scout leader. After Aldersgate, he was a member for over 33 years at Trinity Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder and usher and helped with weddings and funerals.
Bud and Nancy spent many years travelling through Road Scholar (44 times) and Europe, Japan and Malaysia. Their family enjoyed camping in Canada, Illinois, Wisconsin Dells, Shenandoah Valley and Whitefish Bay.
Bud was a master carpenter and built many pieces of furniture. He also enjoyed restoring old cars, including the body, engine and paint work. He loved photography, owned many cameras and enjoyed computer work. He was an avid golfer at the DuPont Country Club after he retired.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Andrew. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Clark); daughter, Laura of Newark, son, Bill and his partner, Barbara of Wilmington; son, Peter of Bear; grandson, William Jr. and fiancée, Amanda Coburn of Idaho; grandson, Ryan of Boston; and brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Rita Clark of Elma, NY.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1120 Darley Road, Wilmington, DE 19810. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity Memorial Fund in memory of Carlton K. Nicholson.
