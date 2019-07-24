Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. John the Beloved Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Rd
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Alessia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela Alessia


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela Alessia Obituary
Carmela Alessia

Wilmington - Carmela Alessia, age 69 of Wilmington, passed away on July 21st, 2019.

Carmela was born in Bagnoli Irpino, Provincia di Avellino, Campania, Italy on October 27th 1949 to the late Paolo Cella and Philomena (Preziuso) Cella. Carmela was the beloved matriarch who blessed everyone with her amazing smile and incredible cooking. Her porchetta was world renowned. Carmela was tirelessly devoted to her family; her family was everything. She took exceptional care of her beloved Menina. Carmela enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her greatly adored grandchildren.

Carmela is survived by her children, Vince Alessia (Carla), Paula Falasca (Steven), and Menina Alessia; grandchildren, Taylor, Patrick, Anthony, Michael, Guy, David, Gabriella, and Sophia; great-grandson, Michael; brother John Cella; and sisters Lucy Stepnowski and Marie Cella Betts. She also leaves behind close nephew Chris Betts and many other nieces and nephews.

Carmela is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Gaetano Alessia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd in Wilmington, on Friday, July 26th at 1pm. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the church on Friday morning, prior to mass, from 11am-1pm.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

302-658-9095
Published in The News Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now