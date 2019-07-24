|
|
Carmela Alessia
Wilmington - Carmela Alessia, age 69 of Wilmington, passed away on July 21st, 2019.
Carmela was born in Bagnoli Irpino, Provincia di Avellino, Campania, Italy on October 27th 1949 to the late Paolo Cella and Philomena (Preziuso) Cella. Carmela was the beloved matriarch who blessed everyone with her amazing smile and incredible cooking. Her porchetta was world renowned. Carmela was tirelessly devoted to her family; her family was everything. She took exceptional care of her beloved Menina. Carmela enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her greatly adored grandchildren.
Carmela is survived by her children, Vince Alessia (Carla), Paula Falasca (Steven), and Menina Alessia; grandchildren, Taylor, Patrick, Anthony, Michael, Guy, David, Gabriella, and Sophia; great-grandson, Michael; brother John Cella; and sisters Lucy Stepnowski and Marie Cella Betts. She also leaves behind close nephew Chris Betts and many other nieces and nephews.
Carmela is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Gaetano Alessia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd in Wilmington, on Friday, July 26th at 1pm. Entombment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the church on Friday morning, prior to mass, from 11am-1pm.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
302-658-9095
Published in The News Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019