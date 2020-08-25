Carmela (Millee) Byers



Born on December 2, 1932, Carmela (Millee) Byers passed in Citrus Springs, FL on July 19, 2020.



Millee is survived by her sister Gloria Kevlik. She had three children, daughter Cyndie Henderson and husband, Mark, daughter Gayle Davis and husband William and son Joseph Desmarais and wife Susan. "Vovo" will be sadly missed by her seven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. They were her world. Celebration of Millee's life was held in Citrus Springs, FL on August 14, 2020









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store