Carmela (Millee) Byers
1932 - 2020
Carmela (Millee) Byers

Born on December 2, 1932, Carmela (Millee) Byers passed in Citrus Springs, FL on July 19, 2020.

Millee is survived by her sister Gloria Kevlik. She had three children, daughter Cyndie Henderson and husband, Mark, daughter Gayle Davis and husband William and son Joseph Desmarais and wife Susan. "Vovo" will be sadly missed by her seven grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. They were her world. Celebration of Millee's life was held in Citrus Springs, FL on August 14, 2020




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
