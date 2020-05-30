Carmela I. Terranova
Wilmington - Carmela I. Terranova, lovingly known as Lina, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, May, 29, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Ferla, Siracusa, Sicily, Lina was the daughter of the late Francesco and Michelangela Fisicaro. Along with her husband, Ben, Lina owned and operated Ben's Café from 1954 to 1968. After closing the café, Lina was an accomplished seamstress. Ben and Lina were longtime residents of Heritage Park, who were very proud to be original owners in the neighborhood.
Family was the center of Lina's world. She loved having her family together for Sunday dinner at 1:00 pm sharp, as well as all of the holidays. She was a strong woman with a generous heart, who could do anything from saving baby birds to rewiring her stove.
Lina was an amazing cook, who made everything from scratch. She was known for her homemade Italian pasta and meatballs, as well as her Italian Christmas cookies. Her homemade cannoli were the best!
In her leisure time, Lina loved playing Bingo and cards, as well as crocheting baby blankets. She was an avid Phillies fan. In earlier years, she enjoyed painting ceramics. Lina had a beautiful voice and loved to sing Italian songs.
Lina was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Benjamin S. Terranova; her son, Paul F. Terranova; her parents; her sister, Concettina; and her son-in-law, Arthur Marsilii. She is survived by her son, Francis A. Terranova; her daughter, Mary Tina Marsilii; her daughter-in-law, Diane Terranova (Dan Zannino); her grandchildren, Brandon, Christie, Daniel and Michelle Terranova; and her great grandchildren, Chance Terranova (his mother, Jocelyn Terranova) and Gabriella Clark.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Lorelton for their kind and compassionate care of Lina.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Wilmington - Carmela I. Terranova, lovingly known as Lina, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, May, 29, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Ferla, Siracusa, Sicily, Lina was the daughter of the late Francesco and Michelangela Fisicaro. Along with her husband, Ben, Lina owned and operated Ben's Café from 1954 to 1968. After closing the café, Lina was an accomplished seamstress. Ben and Lina were longtime residents of Heritage Park, who were very proud to be original owners in the neighborhood.
Family was the center of Lina's world. She loved having her family together for Sunday dinner at 1:00 pm sharp, as well as all of the holidays. She was a strong woman with a generous heart, who could do anything from saving baby birds to rewiring her stove.
Lina was an amazing cook, who made everything from scratch. She was known for her homemade Italian pasta and meatballs, as well as her Italian Christmas cookies. Her homemade cannoli were the best!
In her leisure time, Lina loved playing Bingo and cards, as well as crocheting baby blankets. She was an avid Phillies fan. In earlier years, she enjoyed painting ceramics. Lina had a beautiful voice and loved to sing Italian songs.
Lina was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Benjamin S. Terranova; her son, Paul F. Terranova; her parents; her sister, Concettina; and her son-in-law, Arthur Marsilii. She is survived by her son, Francis A. Terranova; her daughter, Mary Tina Marsilii; her daughter-in-law, Diane Terranova (Dan Zannino); her grandchildren, Brandon, Christie, Daniel and Michelle Terranova; and her great grandchildren, Chance Terranova (his mother, Jocelyn Terranova) and Gabriella Clark.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Lorelton for their kind and compassionate care of Lina.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 30 to Jun. 7, 2020.