Carmelina Ann Mazzarella Frankosky
Landenberg, PA - Carmelina Ann Mazzarella Frankosky, daughter of the late Charles & Antonietta Villano Mazzarella, passed away in Landenberg, PA, on Monday, April 20, 2020, 5 days before her 79th birthday. She was born and raised in Wyoming, PA and graduated from Wyoming Area High School, class of 1958 and from Wilkes Barre General Hospital School of Nursing in 1961.
After moving to Delaware in 1966, she settled a few years later in the subdivision Chalfonte where she lived for almost 50 years. Carmen worked at St. Francis Hospital for over 40 years in the ER and on the IV team.
She had been a member of the Wilmington Ski Club and Wilmington Trail Club; with Ski Club and other friends, she belonged to a beach house on Saulsbury Street, in Dewey Beach for years.
Carmen, as she was known to most, loved the beach (almost as much as her grandchildren) and reading. She had a hidden talent for drawing, but her talent for cooking was not-so-hidden: Carmen belonged to a cooking club for years and was the proud winner of the Vindemmia da Vinci Best Gravy contest in 2011.
She is survived by her two loving sons: Jack and his wife, Renee, with whom she lived this past year in Landenberg, PA, Kevin and his wife Mae, New Castle, DE; four grandchildren, who were her pride & joy: Zachary, Samantha & Michael of Landenberg and Chris Eli of New Castle; sister, Tina Sabatini and her husband Ray of Wyoming, PA; nephews Ron & Ray Sabatini & great-nephews Ray A. & George Sabatini.
The family would like to thank & acknowledge her care team: Willow Tree Hospice, Nicole Scott, NP, Dr. Vinod Kripalu, Dr. John Chabalko, Dr. Anthony Vasile and all her friends (too numerous to list) who called and visited. Carm loved hearing from you and she loved to talk; your calls lifted her spirits.
Due to the unfortunate event of the Coronavirus, a memorial mass will be held (date TBD) at:
St. Anthony's-St. Barbara's Church, 224 Memorial Street, Exeter, PA 19643.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Ste 230 PMB 226, Estero, FL. 33928 (Ipffoundation.org)
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020