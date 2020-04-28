|
Carmelita T. Menton
Wilmington - Carmelita "Carmen" T. (Funaro) Menton, 72, passed away in the peaceful embrace of family on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born in Wilmington on July 20, 1947, Carmelita was the proud daughter of Italian immigrants Frank and Theresa (Itarella) Funaro.
A graduate of Wilmington High School, Carmen worked for the City of Wilmington where she met her true love, Franny. She then devoted her life to the parishioners and children of St. Ann Church and School for 26 years until her retirement.
Carmen embodied the prayer of St. Francis as an instrument of peace, hope, faith, light, and especially joy. She gave selflessly and loved endlessly, without hesitation. She was always smiling and singing, bringing happiness to those around her.
Carmen is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Bartelt) Dudley and her husband, Brandon; and her beloved grandsons, Graham, Colin and Ben who were the light of her life. Carmen will also be lovingly remembered by her twin brother, Joseph Funaro; sister, Ann Marie (Funaro) Rollo and sister-in-law, Celeste Funaro; her nephews, Vincent Rollo (Jennifer) and Michael Rollo (Theresa); her nieces, Christine Caldwell (Charles) and Frances Ann Funaro-Marshall; many great-nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Everyone who came into Carmen's life was loved as family. When she and Franny adopted Bonnie, they also welcomed her family as their own. Carmen will be deeply missed by Bonnie's mother, Barbara Bartelt, and brothers: Paul W., Carl, Paul A. and Peter Bartelt; as well as all her many aunts and cousins who loved "Aunt Carmen" dearly.
She was welcomed into eternal life by her husband, Francis E. Menton; her parents; and brothers, Frank and Mark Funaro; brothers-in-law, Joseph Rollo and Richard, Dennis, Joseph Menton; and sisters-in-law, Ernestina Funaro, Elizabeth Jeffery, Gertrude Weaver and Marie Clawson.
Carmen's family is deeply grateful for everyone at MD Anderson Cooper Cancer Center, especially Dr. Polina Khrizman, who believed in Carmen's strong will to fight for more happy years with her family.
Funeral and entombment arrangements will be private, but those who loved Carmen are invited to show their support on Friday, May 1st at 11:00AM, by parking along Shallcross Avenue and Bancroft Parkway as her family has a moment of prayer in front of St. Ann Church before she is brought to her final resting place at Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Ann School, 2006 Shallcross Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806.
