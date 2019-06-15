|
|
Carmella M. Jordan
Wilmington - Carmella M. Jordan, passed away June 2, 2019. She was born October 17, 1931 to the late Pasquale DiOssi, Sr. and Rose Capadanno DiOssi. Carmella was predeceased by her husband, Howard K. Jordan and survived by her son, Johnnie K. Jordan. A service will be conducted at 11am June 18th in the Chapel at the Cathedral Cemetery. For a complete obituary or to send your condolences online, please visit
