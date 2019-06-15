Services
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 273-8508
Carmella M. Jordan Obituary
Carmella M. Jordan

Wilmington - Carmella M. Jordan, passed away June 2, 2019. She was born October 17, 1931 to the late Pasquale DiOssi, Sr. and Rose Capadanno DiOssi. Carmella was predeceased by her husband, Howard K. Jordan and survived by her son, Johnnie K. Jordan. A service will be conducted at 11am June 18th in the Chapel at the Cathedral Cemetery. For a complete obituary or to send your condolences online, please visit

corletolatinafuneralhome.com

302.652.6642
Published in The News Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019
