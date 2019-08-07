|
|
Carmella Muldoon
Wilmington - Carmella Ann Muldoon, age 70, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019. Carmella was a selfless, loving, and kind woman who cherished her family and special time spent with her granddaughters. She loved having the family together for Sunday dinners and all holidays. She was known for her elaborate holiday decorations and delicious Christmas cookies. Carmella was a member of Al-Anon. She enjoyed taking cruises, shopping at the Dollar Store, playing pinochle, going to Delaware Park, and cheering for the Eagles and Phillies. Carmella spent many relaxing hours at the beach and pool with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Carmella is survived by her sons: Shawn, Matthew, and Brian Muldoon; granddaughters: Jordyn, Cecelia, and Liliana Muldoon; sisters, Chris Massey and Frani Cebula (Frank); and many nieces and nephews who will miss their Aunt Mella.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Carmella's life at 3 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Helen Graham Cancer Center,4701 Ogletown-Stanton Rd., Newark, DE 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 7, 2019