Carmella V. Jackson
New Castle, DE - Age 61, departed this life September 08, 2020. Mother of Jeffery Jones, Cornelius Jones, Bridget Hampton and Amber Jackson; sister of Sheila Nelson, Sharmaine Taylor Deshields, John, Ronald, and Stanley Jones; also survived by 15 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Jackson was employed as an Administrative Clerk for Harry Kenyon as well as BlueCross BlueShield for over 20 years. Funeral 11AM Sat., September 19, 2020 at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE 19802; viewing 9-10:45am only. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
302.652.8887