Carmelo J. Palazzo
1934 - 2020
Carmelo J. Palazzo

Newark - Carmelo J. Palazzo, age 86, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, in the family home with his extended family.

Born in Sharpsville, PA on January 7, 1934, he was a son of the late Guiseppe Joseph Richard and Marie Caroline (Stella) Palazzo. Carmelo proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as the Supervisor of art, music and library at the Cecil County, MD public schools. Deep in his faith, Carmelo was a member of Holy Family R.C. Church. Active in the Knights of Columbus, he was a member of St. Michael's Council, and as a Fourth Degree Knight was a faithful scribe with Cardinal Gibbons Assembly.

In addition to his parents. Carmelo was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Louise (Widmer) Palazzo; sisters, Elizabeth George, Virginia Falvo, Rosalie Batanian and Stella Palazzo. He is survived by his children, Michael J. Palazzo, PhD. (Yuko) of Honolulu, HI and Susan E. Palazzo of Newark; siblings, Mary Pontera, Myltreda Jensen and Gloria Cagigas; grandchildren, Stephanie Carr, Sean Donaldson and Chase Johnson; and great grandchildren, Leilani, Nicholas, Olivia and Kohen.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11:30 am on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Family R.C. Church
