Carmen F. Polk, age 85 formerly of New Orleans, LA, died Saturday morning, April 25, 2020, after a long illness at the Paramount Senior Living facility, Newark, DE. Mother of Eximina Ransom (William), of Wilmington, DE. Also survived by a devoted granddaughter, Carmen Gadsden of MS, a dear friend Debbie Mitchell of Hockessin, DE, a grandson, Julius Ryland III of Wilmington and many other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held privately at Ryland Funeral Home. No viewing.




Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 7, 2020.
