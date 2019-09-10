|
|
Carmine "Charlie" Blasetto
Paulsboro - (October 03, 1921 - September 05, 2019)
Carmine "Charlie" Blasetto, age 97 years, of Paulsboro, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Christine (nee Polk). Devoted father of Margaret Loomis (late Michael), Christina Mitchell (John), Dr. James Blasetto (Jill Veasey), and Charles Blasetto (Terry Oakman). Loving grandfather of CDR Michael Loomis, James (Jay) Loomis, Carrie Selb, Dr. Christopher Mitchell, Laura Viereck, Katie Blasetto, Morgan Blasetto, Melanie Blasetto, and Charles Blasetto, Jr. Great-grandfather of 9. Charlie attended Paulsboro H.S. and served in the U.S. Coast Guard where he met the love of his life. He retired from Mobil Oil and enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and playing cards. Charlie was proud of his Italian heritage and was a member of the Sons of Italy. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8PM and again on Thursday morning from 9:30AM at St. Clare of Assisi Parish, St. Michael's Church, Memorial Ave, Gibbstown, NJ, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. To express condolences, please visit www.landolfifuneralhome.com. Arrangements by LANDOLFI FUNERAL HOME of Paulsboro.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 10, 2019