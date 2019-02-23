|
Carol A. Smith
Wilmington, DE - Carol A. Smith, age 73, of Wilmington, DE passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Carol was a school teacher who taught in McVey and Shortlidge schools in Newark and Wilmington.
She was predeceased by her parents, Leo A. and Madeleine G. Smith. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Hyson and her husband, James of Mountville, PA.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 26 from 10-11 am in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and Dupont Sts., Wilmington followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. Dupont St., Wilmington, DE 19805 or to a . To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019