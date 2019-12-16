Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Carol Romano
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Drawyers Cemetery
2839 DuPont Pkwy.
Middletown, DE
Middletown - Carol Ann Romano, 75 of Middletown passed away peacefully on Saturday Dec. 4, 2019 at her daughter's home.

A visitation will be held on Friday evening, Dec. 20th from 6-8 pm at DANIELS & HUTCHISON Funeral Home, 212 North Broad street, Middletown, DE 19709. A Graveside service will be held the following morning on Saturday, Dec. 21st at 10 am at Old Drawyers Cemetery, 2839 DuPont Pkwy., Middletown, DE.

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
