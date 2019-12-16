|
|
Carol Ann Romano
Middletown - Carol Ann Romano, 75 of Middletown passed away peacefully on Saturday Dec. 4, 2019 at her daughter's home.
A visitation will be held on Friday evening, Dec. 20th from 6-8 pm at DANIELS & HUTCHISON Funeral Home, 212 North Broad street, Middletown, DE 19709. A Graveside service will be held the following morning on Saturday, Dec. 21st at 10 am at Old Drawyers Cemetery, 2839 DuPont Pkwy., Middletown, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019