Carol Ann Smith Majewski
Wilmington - Carol Smith Majewski passed peacefully from this life on July 30, 2019 at the age of 79.
The only child of Frank and Virginia Smith, Carol was proud to say that she was born and raised in New Castle, DE and was a member of the William Penn HS class of 1958.
Carol had a head for numbers and served in financial processing roles at various local businesses, from Food Fair and Pantry Pride grocery stores to Brooks Armored Car Service and Designer Depot. Her favorite role, however, was that of Grandmom to her 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Carol loved Elvis and butterflies and anything lavender. Her favorite holiday was Christmas; she shopped for gifts year-round, and her fiber-optic decorations and the piles of presents that filled her family room on Christmas Eve were legendary. Also legendary - her special mac-and-cheese, her vegetable soup, and her chicken and dumplings. Carol enjoyed road trips with her husband Mike, particularly to Bar Harbor, ME; Branson, MO; and Dollywood in TN. She also spent many happy hours sipping tea on her side porch with her cats, watching the birds flock to her feeders.
Carol was predeceased by her husband of almost 60 years, Michael Majewski. She is survived by her children Vincent (Andrea), Michael (April), and Deborah; her grandchildren Katie Feeley (Brian), Edward, Steven (Georgina), Lee (Brittany), and Aaron; and her great-grandchildren Emilana and George.
The family would like to thank the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice, especially Debbie, for their kindness and companionship. At Carol's request, her memorial service was privately held on August 3. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019