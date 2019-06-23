|
Carol Ann Spiller
Newark - Carol Ann Spiller (nee Wietecha), age 75, of Newark, DE formerly of Henderson, NV and Waukegan, IL died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Carol was born in 1943 in Manhattan, New York City to the late Ann (Peron) and Edward Wietecha, meeting her father as a baby as he returned from WWII.
Carol, her younger brothers Edward and John, and parents took up residence in North Chicago, Il to be in close proximity to Great Lakes Naval Base. Carol graduated from Holy Child High School in 1961 and earned her nursing license shortly thereafter. As a young wife of a Naval officer and mother, Carol moved to Golcuk, Turkey, located near the US Naval Base on the Marmara Sea. While there she enjoyed travelling, entertaining other families far from home and volunteering with the Naval Relief Society.
Carol returned to Illinois and pursued her undergraduate degree in Business Administration, graduating from Mundelein College in 1982. She worked full time as a clerical worker throughout her studies.
Carol eventually worked for American Hospital Supply / Baxter in the late 80's and 90's, enjoying golf in her free time.
A devoted daughter and former nurse, Carol took care of her parents as they aged, and after their passing, moved to Henderson, NV in the 2000's. There Carol was a finance office manager for Bally Corporation, collecting multi-million dollar balances from various gambling and entertainment establishments. In the late 2000's, Carol moved back east to be near Hilary and her grandchildren Cole, Hayden and Chase. She enjoyed picking them up from school every day with her faithful companion Max on her arm, working on homework, and attending their school events.
Carol was known for knowing everyone in her apartment complex through her daily walks with Max and was quick to strike up a conversation with the local "gals" and "fellas" she'd see. A quick tongue and bright smile, she will be missed by all who knew her.
Carol is survived by her daughter Hilary, son-in-law Jeff, and grandchildren Cole, Hayden and Chase, as well as her brother and wife, Edward and Peggy (Burke) Wietecha and brother John as well as many other family members in Minersville, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 5:00 PM at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 5:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol's name may be made to the , 630 Churchmans Rd., Suite 202, Newark, DE 19702.
